UP seer offers Rs 10 cr for beheading Udhayanidhi





"I will pay Rs 10 crore cash reward to anyone who beheads Stalin and brings his head to me. If no one dares to kill Stalin, I will myself find him and kill him," Paramhans Acharya, the chief priest of the Tapaswi Chawni temple of Ayodhya, said.





Stalin, the Tamil Nadu youth welfare minister, alleged that 'Sanatan dharma' is against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated.





He also likened 'Sanatan dharma' to coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever and said such things should not be opposed but destroyed. -- PTI

Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya on Monday announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for beheading DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his alleged remarks against 'Sanatan dharma'.