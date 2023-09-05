RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tripura by-polls: 60.61% voter turnout till 1 pm
September 05, 2023  14:26
File pic
File pic
An average voter turnout of 60.61 per cent was recorded till 1 pm of polling on Tuesday in the by-elections to Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Tripura's Sepahijala district, an official said. 

 Voting began at 7 am in 59 booths in Dhanpur assembly constituency and 51 in Boxanagar, and is scheduled to continue till 4 pm. The polling percentage was 61.61 in the Dhanpur assembly seat and 59.62 in Boxanagar till 1 pm, District Magistrate Vishal Kumar told PTI.
