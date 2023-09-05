RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tata Steel to pay Rs 314.70 crore as annual bonus to employees
September 05, 2023  11:12

Private steel major Tata Steel announced a total payout of Rs 314.70 crore on account of annual bonus to employees for the year 2022-2023 following the signing of a Memorandum of Settlement with Tata Workers' Union (TWU) here.

 As per the Memorandum of Settlement the total payout for eligible employees of all applicable divisions of the Company on account of annual bonus will be Rs 314.70 crore, the company said in a statement on Monday. The minimum and maximum annual bonus payable for 2022-23 will be Rs 42,561 and Rs 4,61,019 respectively.
