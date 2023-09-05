Tata Steel to pay Rs 314.70 crore as annual bonus to employees





As per the Memorandum of Settlement the total payout for eligible employees of all applicable divisions of the Company on account of annual bonus will be Rs 314.70 crore, the company said in a statement on Monday. The minimum and maximum annual bonus payable for 2022-23 will be Rs 42,561 and Rs 4,61,019 respectively.

