Security will be flawless for G20: Delhi police
September 05, 2023  15:48
On security arrangements ahead of G20, Delhi Police Special Commissioner, Law and Order Dependra Pathak said that G20 was a prestigious summit and the Delhi police are confident that law and order arrangements would be flawless.

Delhi Police Special Commissioner, Law and Order Dependra Pathak said, "G20 is a prestigious summit. It is a matter of pride for India and Delhi. Delhi police have the focused responsibility of safety, security, law and order. We are taking it as a challenge. We are planning it with professional excellence and executing it on the ground. We are doing rehearsals for it. For the summit area, certain segments of Delhi police are focused."

"Other parts of Delhi, which affect the general perception of the summit, should also be flawless and fail-proof. We have made plans for it as its focus responsibility is with us," Delhi Police Special Commissioner Dependra Pathak said.

"There is a national element and an international element in G20. We have analysed the law and order situation where the G20 summit has taken place before. We have done a comprehensive analysis taking into consideration several aspects like international pressure groups and local organisations," he added. -- ANI
