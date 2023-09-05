RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Security upped at Udhayanidhi's Chennai home
September 05, 2023  11:38
A day after receiving a death threat regarding his 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark, security has been tightened outside the residence of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chennai.

Stalin had received a threat from Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya who announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for beheading the Tamil Nadu Minister over his remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma'.

In response the Tamil Nadu minister while speaking to DMK cadre in Thoothukudi said that he was only following the way set by Karunanidhi and Periyar. 

"The same situation happened to Karunanidhi too where a saint said before that if some one chops off Karunanidhi's head he will be rewarded one crore rupees. What Karunanidhi said was, even if you give 100 crores I can't even comb my hair. I am following the footsteps of Karunanidhi, Ambedkar. Periyar, Anbazhagan and our leader (MK Stalin ) who struggled to eradicate Sanadhanam (Sanatan Dharma) and that struggle will continue."

Earlier Udyanidhi Stalin had come under severe criticism since he mentioned on Saturday that Sanatan Dharma should not merely be opposed but eradicated.
