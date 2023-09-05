Sanatan Dharma=untouchability: Ambedkar's grandson





Taking to his X handle, BR Amdekar's grandson shared an image with a text that read, "Sanatan Dharam = untouchability".





On Monday, in another post shared by Prakash Ambedkar on X, he raised questions on Sanatan Dharma. "Sanatan Dharma believes in untouchability. How can we accept Sanatan Dharma!?," he wrote.





This development has come at a time when outrage against Udhayanidhi's controversial statement about Sanatan Dharma is already running high.





While addressing a gathering of people at the 'Anti-Santana Conference', Stalin compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like Dengue, Malaria, and Coronavirus and said it could not be opposed but rather should be eradicated.





"Rather than opposing Sanata, it should be eradicated," he said, adding that "the name Sanatan is from Sanskrit. It is against social justice and equality."

Amid the ongoing controversy over Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayandhi Stalin's "eradicate Santan Dharma" remark, Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi national president Prakash Ambedkar on Monday referred to Sanatan Dharma as equal to 'untouchability'.