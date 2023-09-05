RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Sanatan Dharma=untouchability: Ambedkar's grandson
September 05, 2023  12:26
image
Amid the ongoing controversy over Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayandhi Stalin's "eradicate Santan Dharma" remark, Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi national president Prakash Ambedkar on Monday referred to Sanatan Dharma as equal to 'untouchability'.

Taking to his X handle, BR Amdekar's grandson shared an image with a text that read, "Sanatan Dharam = untouchability".

On Monday, in another post shared by Prakash Ambedkar on X, he raised questions on Sanatan Dharma. "Sanatan Dharma believes in untouchability. How can we accept Sanatan Dharma!?," he wrote. 

This development has come at a time when outrage against Udhayanidhi's controversial statement about Sanatan Dharma is already running high.

While addressing a gathering of people at the 'Anti-Santana Conference', Stalin compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like Dengue, Malaria, and Coronavirus and said it could not be opposed but rather should be eradicated.

 "Rather than opposing Sanata, it should be eradicated," he said, adding that "the name Sanatan is from Sanskrit. It is against social justice and equality."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Has Udhayanidhi Shot INDIA Alliance in the Foot?
Has Udhayanidhi Shot INDIA Alliance in the Foot?

Udayanidhi has handed over to the BJP one real issue to draw the line between it and the INDIA alliance, predicts N Sathiya Moorthy.

Two internal candidates in race to replace Uday Kotak
Two internal candidates in race to replace Uday Kotak

Two whole-time directors KVS Manian and Shanti Ekambaram of Kotak Mahindra Bank are in the race for the post of managing director and CEO, the position vacated by Uday Kotak last week. Kotak stepped down as MD and CEO of the bank...

Growth concerns weighing on Nykaa's stock; it may be a blip though
Growth concerns weighing on Nykaa's stock; it may be a blip though

In the April-June quarter (Q1) of 2023-24 (FY24), growth in sales of FSN E-Commerce Ventures (the parent company of Nykaa) decelerated to 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), compared with 34 per...

Gill's candid confession after failure vs Pakistan
Gill's candid confession after failure vs Pakistan

I was quite disappointed with my performance after the Pakistan game.

What Teachers Don't Want From You
What Teachers Don't Want From You

Let teachers tell you what they'd like as a Teachers Day gift.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances