Sambhaji Bhide's supporters booked for holding public event in Pune without nod





The programme was held in Kolwadi in Manjari area here on Saturday and was attended by Bhide, the official said.





A case under the Bombay Police Act has been registered against Bhide's supporters, including organisers of the event, for violating prohibitory orders, the Lonikhand police station official said.





Bhide had stirred a controversy recently over his objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and some other renowned figures, after which cases were registered against him in Amravati and other parts of the state. -- PTI

