RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Sambhaji Bhide's supporters booked for holding public event in Pune without nod
September 05, 2023  01:10
Sambhaji Bhide
Sambhaji Bhide
A case was registered against some supporters of Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide for allegedly holding a public programme in Pune without permission from the police, an official said on Monday. 

The programme was held in Kolwadi in Manjari area here on Saturday and was attended by Bhide, the official said. 

A case under the Bombay Police Act has been registered against Bhide's supporters, including organisers of the event, for violating prohibitory orders, the Lonikhand police station official said. 

Bhide had stirred a controversy recently over his objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and some other renowned figures, after which cases were registered against him in Amravati and other parts of the state. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gill's candid confession after failure vs Pakistan
Gill's candid confession after failure vs Pakistan

I was quite disappointed with my performance after the Pakistan game.

In open letter, Meitei diaspora urges Modi to restore peace in Manipur
In open letter, Meitei diaspora urges Modi to restore peace in Manipur

Over 1,300 people signed the open letter within 48 hours, which was submitted to the Prime Minister's Office on Monday.

Rohit reveals India's struggles in Asia Cup
Rohit reveals India's struggles in Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma admitted that his side has not played its best cricket in the Asia Cup

Eminent citizens urge EC to ensure transparency in party funding
Eminent citizens urge EC to ensure transparency in party funding

Right to Information activist Anjali Bhardwaj said the VVPAT system should be re-calibrated to be fully voter-verifiable.

US Open: Pegula stunned as Keys powers into quarters
US Open: Pegula stunned as Keys powers into quarters

Madison Keys stunned third seed Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-3 in an all-American clash

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances