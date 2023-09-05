Rupee falls 35 paise to close at 83.06 against US dollar

Rupee falls 35 paise to close at 83.06 against US dollarSeptember 05, 2023 19:48
The rupee plunged by 35 paise to close at 83.06 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid a strong American currency and higher crude oil prices.
Foreign fund outflows from the domestic equity markets also weakened the local currency.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.78 against the US dollar and hit the lowest level to settle at 83.06 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a fall of 35 paise against its previous close.
The rupee has breached the 83-level against the dollar for the fifth time since August 14.
On Monday, the rupee had settled at 82.71 against the dollar. -- PTI
