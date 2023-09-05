RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Respect every religion: Kejriwal on Sanatan row
September 05, 2023  17:39
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is from 'Sanatan Dharma' and stressed on respecting every religion, amid a controversy over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" comment.

 Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is part of the INDIA opposition bloc that is being targeted by the BJP over the DMK leader's remarks. Delhi BJP leaders had also asked the AAP chief to clear his stand on the issue. 

 "I am from Sanatan Dharma. Many of you also belong to Sanatan Dharma. I feel we should respect each other's religion and not speak wrong against it. It is not right. Everyone should respect each other's religion," Kejriwal said at a press conference. 

 Addressing the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai on Saturday, Udhayanidhi, who is the son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, said Sanatan is against equality and social justice. He likened Sanatana Dharma to coronavirus, malaria and dengue and said such things should not be opposed but destroyed. -- PTI
