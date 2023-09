A five-day special Parliament session is scheduled to be held from 18 to 22 September. There will be no Question Hour, Zero Hour, and private members' business during the session. This will be maintained for sessions to be held in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to move a resolution renaming India as 'Bharat'. The PM will move the resolution on September 18 at the new Parliament House.