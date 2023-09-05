RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NC's Akbar Lone pledges allegiance to Constitution
September 05, 2023  18:28
National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that he is a responsible and dutiful citizen of India and he has taken oath in Parliament to owe allegiance to the Constitution and uphold India's unity and integrity.  

"I am a responsible and dutiful citizen of the Union of India. I have exercised my right to approach this Court through Article 32 of the Constitution. I reiterate the oath taken while being sworn in as Member of Parliament to preserve and uphold the provisions of the Constitution of India and to protect the territorial integrity of the Nation," Lone stated in his affidavit.  

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to the affidavit saying it is wholly "inadequate' due to his past objectionable utterances.  

"... that I stick to the oath taken while being sworn in as a member of Parliament' this is adding insult to injury," the solicitor general said.  

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud which today concluded the hearing in pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 said that it will analyse the affidavit. -- ANI
