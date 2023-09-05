RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Maratha quota activist's fast enters 8th day
September 05, 2023  20:47
File image
File image
A delegation of the Maharashtra government, comprising ministers, on Tuesday failed to convince Manoj Jarange, whose hunger strike for Maratha quota entered the 8th day, to withdraw the protest. 

Jarange, who has been holding the hunger protest in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, said he would stop drinking water and fluids after four days if a favourable decision on quota is not taken. 

The government has so far reached out to Jarange two times urging him to withdraw the fast, but he has refused to budge. 

Last Friday, the police baton charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi village after protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift Jarange, who has been on fast since August 29, to hospital. 

Several persons, including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 state transport buses were set ablaze in violence. 

On Tuesday, minister of tourism Girish Mahajan along with his cabinet colleagues Sandipan Bhumre and Atul Save met Jarange and urged him to call off the protest. 

They were joined by MLAs Narayan Kuche, Rajesh Tope and ex-legislator Arjun Khotkar. 

Mahajan asked Jarange to accompany them to Mumbai and hold talks with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the issue, but he refused. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

M&As likely to witness a strong comeback as PEs bet more cash in India
M&As likely to witness a strong comeback as PEs bet more cash in India

Mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in India are expected to stay buoyant, seen over the last three-four years, despite a slowdown in the first seven months of the calendar year. "M&A is a lumpy business activity, and we may suddenly see...

Fan ejected from Zverev's US Open match over 'Hitler phrase'
Fan ejected from Zverev's US Open match over 'Hitler phrase'

Zverev put the incident behind him to seal the victory, which he described as the best moment of his career after his comeback from a serious ankle injury last year.

No one has right to change country's name: Sharad Pawar
No one has right to change country's name: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said no one has the right to change the country's name, after the Congress claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as 'President of Bharat'.

J-K: Hideout of longest surviving Hizb terrorist busted
J-K: Hideout of longest surviving Hizb terrorist busted

The hideout was dismantled by police in collaboration with the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a meticulously planned operation in Paribag area of Bhadat Saroor, Senior Superintendent of Police,...

Starstruck Nepal players enjoy a slice of Kohli
Starstruck Nepal players enjoy a slice of Kohli

Indian openers batted till the end and one other Indian batter got the opportunity to bat. Paudel was a little disappointed that they did not get the opportunity to ball against Virat Kohli in their Asia Cup match on Monday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances