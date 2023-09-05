Maratha quota activist's fast enters 8th day





Jarange, who has been holding the hunger protest in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, said he would stop drinking water and fluids after four days if a favourable decision on quota is not taken.





The government has so far reached out to Jarange two times urging him to withdraw the fast, but he has refused to budge.





Last Friday, the police baton charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi village after protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift Jarange, who has been on fast since August 29, to hospital.





Several persons, including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 state transport buses were set ablaze in violence.





On Tuesday, minister of tourism Girish Mahajan along with his cabinet colleagues Sandipan Bhumre and Atul Save met Jarange and urged him to call off the protest.





They were joined by MLAs Narayan Kuche, Rajesh Tope and ex-legislator Arjun Khotkar.





Mahajan asked Jarange to accompany them to Mumbai and hold talks with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the issue, but he refused. -- PTI

