Man hacks female friend in Kerala, ends life
September 05, 2023  21:01
A 21-year-old college student hacked his female friend in Ernakulam district on Tuesday and then allegedly died by suicide, the police said. 

The incident was reported from Kuruppampady village near Perumbavoor this morning. 

Basil attacked Alka (20), a nursing student, at her house using a sharp-edged weapon. Soon after the incident, he was found hanging inside his house. 

A senior police official from the district said the woman suffered a deep injury to her skull and is undergoing treatment. "... she is known to Basil from school days", he said. 

The police suspect that the crime was linked to unrequited love and said an investigation was launched to ascertain the motive behind the attack. -- PTI
