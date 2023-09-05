RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maha declares silver pomfret as state fish to enable its conservation
September 05, 2023  23:26
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday declared the silver pomfret as the state fish amid reports of its declining numbers in the region. 

The state government's move will enable the department to work towards the conservation of the fish, locally known as paplet or sarangi. 

The state forest and fisheries department issued a government resolution declaring the silver pomfret as the state fish. 

The GR quoted a report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which stated that the population and catch of the silver pomfret is declining in Maharashtra. 

The instructions for conserving and protecting the silver pomfret will be issued separately, it stated. -- PTI
