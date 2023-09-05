Karnataka BJP chief meets Kumaraswamy, inquires about his health

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party president Nalin Kumar Kateel met Janata Dal-Secular leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday after the latter got discharged from the hospital.





Taking to the micro-blogging site 'X', Nalin Kumar Kateel said that he inquired about the former CM's health during their meeting.





'Former Chief Minister Shri @hd_kumaraswamy visited his residence today and inquired about his health. State Principal Secretary Shri Aswath Narayan was present on this occasion,' he said.





Kumaraswamy was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar in Bengaluru on August 30 after he complained of health discomfort.





After getting discharged from the hospital, the former Karnataka CM said that this was his 'third birth'. -- ANI