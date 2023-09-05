RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


JU probe panel confirms severe ragging of student
September 05, 2023  22:28
The committee set up by Jadavpur University to probe the death of a student in the institute's premises, Tuesday confirmed that he was subjected to severe ragging and recommended punitive action against those who were involved in the crime. 

The committee, which submitted its report on Tuesday, 25 days after the incident, suggested the expulsion of four students and year-long suspension of several others, an official of the university said. 

"The report confirmed that the 17-year-old student was subjected to severe ragging by seniors on the night of August 9," officiating vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau said. 

The student, a minor who hailed from Nadia district had died in hospital the next day due to the fatal injuries he suffered after falling off from the second floor of a hostel building. 

"The four, whose expulsion was recommended by the committee, were present during the August 9 incident. They have been arrested and their role in the incident was confirmed by the inquiry panel," the official said. 

The committee has also suggested that the university lodge FIRs against six former students who were overstaying in the hostel and played a role in the ragging, he said. 

These six are not among the 13 arrested in connection with the death of the 17-year-old Bengali department student, he said. 

The committee, which also went into administrative and infrastructural lapses, advocated that all boarders of the A2 block of the Boys Main Hostel, from where the student fell, barring undergraduate first-year students of the university vacate it, Sau said. -- PTI
