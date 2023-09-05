RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
ISRO releases 3D images of Moon's surface
September 05, 2023  21:46
image
The Indian Space Research organisation on Tuesday put out a 3-dimensional 'anaglyph' image of the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander from the south pole of the Moon.  

This image features the left image within the red channel, and the right image within the blue and green channels, resulting in a striking cyan hue.  

"The anaglyph presented here is created using NavCam Stereo Images, which consist of both a left and right image captured onboard the Pragyan Rover," the space agency said on X (formerly Twitter).  

Anaglyph is a simple visualisation of the object or terrain in three dimensions from stereo or multi-view images.  

"In this 3-channel image, the left image is positioned in the red channel, while the right image is placed in the blue and green channels (creating cyan). The difference in perspective between these two images results in the stereo effect, which gives the visual impression of three dimensions. Red and cyan glasses are recommended for viewing in 3D," ISRO stated.  

Red and cyan glasses are recommended for viewing in 3D. 

NavCam was developed by LEOS/ISRO. 

Data Processing is carried out by SAC/ISRO, the space agency added.  

Notably, these images were released just a day after ISRO announced that the 'Vikram Lander' has been set into sleep mode at around 8 am (Indian Standard Time) on Monday morning.  

ISRO said that the data collected by the payloads is received at the Earth and the payloads are now switched off. 

It is expected by ISRO that Vikram Lander and Pragyaan will awake again on around September 22. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sitharaman asks banks, FIs to ensure customers nominate heirs
Sitharaman asks banks, FIs to ensure customers nominate heirs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked banks and other financial institutions to ensure that their customers must update nominees to help resolve the problem of unclaimed money in future. "I want the banking system, the...

Maratha quota activist's fast enters 8th day, refuses to give up
Maratha quota activist's fast enters 8th day, refuses to give up

A delegation of the Maharashtra government, comprising ministers, on Tuesday failed to convince Manoj Jarange, whose hunger strike for Maratha quota entered the 8th day, to withdraw his protest.

Jio Fin to be excluded from NSE from Sep 7
Jio Fin to be excluded from NSE from Sep 7

Jio Financial Services Limited, the demerged financial services unit of Reliance Industries, will be excluded from various indices of NSE, including the benchmark Nifty 50, from September 7. Shares of Jio Financial got listed on the...

Plea filed in SC against restoration of Rahul Gandhi's LS membership
Plea filed in SC against restoration of Rahul Gandhi's LS membership

The petition, which was filed in the apex court on Tuesday by Lucknow-based advocate Ashok Pandey, said it is challenging the August 7 notification issued by the Lok Sabha restoring Gandhi's membership.

Murdered air hostess was not sexually assaulted; siblings claim body
Murdered air hostess was not sexually assaulted; siblings claim body

Family members of a flight attendant who was brutally killed allegedly by a housekeeping staffer of her building in Mumbai, have taken possession of her body and left for their native place in Chhattisgarh, while the accused was remanded...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances