India's G20 presidency is not without challenges: Tharoor

India's G20 presidency is not without challenges: TharoorSeptember 05, 2023 16:28
Sooner India gets its own house in order, the better for its global credibility, writes the Congress MP. Read more here.
Zerodha's Kamath brothers to invest Rs 100 crore in Nazara Technologies
The board of Nazara Technologies, a listed online gaming company, has approved the issue of shares worth Rs 100 crore to firms managed by Zerodha founders Nikhil and Nithin Kamath, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday. The...
In mutual fund foray, Zerodha plans to emulate its broking playbook
The newest entrant to the Rs 46-trillion mutual fund (MF) space - Zerodha - plans to focus strictly on the low-cost passive segment and offer its products solely through the commission-free digital route, as it aims to replicate its...