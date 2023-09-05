RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
India's G20 presidency is not without challenges: Tharoor
September 05, 2023  16:28
image
Sooner India gets its own house in order, the better for its global credibility, writes the Congress MP. Read more here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Proteas pick fit-again Maharaj for World Cup; Brevis, Stubbs ignored
Proteas pick fit-again Maharaj for World Cup; Brevis, Stubbs ignored

The 30-year-old De Kock, who has already retired from Test cricket, confirmed he will not play One-Day Internationals beyond the World Cup.

Zerodha's Kamath brothers to invest Rs 100 crore in Nazara Technologies
Zerodha's Kamath brothers to invest Rs 100 crore in Nazara Technologies

The board of Nazara Technologies, a listed online gaming company, has approved the issue of shares worth Rs 100 crore to firms managed by Zerodha founders Nikhil and Nithin Kamath, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday. The...

In mutual fund foray, Zerodha plans to emulate its broking playbook
In mutual fund foray, Zerodha plans to emulate its broking playbook

The newest entrant to the Rs 46-trillion mutual fund (MF) space - Zerodha - plans to focus strictly on the low-cost passive segment and offer its products solely through the commission-free digital route, as it aims to replicate its...

Is China New Leader Of Global South?
Is China New Leader Of Global South?

Today, with China centrally seated and located, the Global South has an intriguing road ahead. Odds of it becoming a Chinese bloc in the emerging new bipolar world are higher than we'd wish them to be, observes Shekhar Gupta.

Bollywood To Its Teachers: 'Thank You'
Bollywood To Its Teachers: 'Thank You'

Bollywood stars celebrate Teacher's Day by sharing anecdotes and childhood memories with their teachers.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances