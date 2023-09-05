RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
India's brand value built over centuries: Tharoor
September 05, 2023  14:06
image
With a G20 dinner invite in the name of 'President of Bharat' going viral, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Tuesday said while there is no constitutional objection to calling India 'Bharat', he hopes the government will not be so foolish to completely dispense with 'India' which has incalculable brand value.

The Congress has alleged that the 'Union of States' is under assault by the Narendra Modi government as it claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as 'President of Bharat'.

In a post on X, Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, said 'Bharat' is one of the country's two official names.

"While there is no constitutional objection to calling India 'Bharat', which is one of the country's two official names, I hope the government will not be so foolish as to completely dispense with 'India', which has incalculable brand value built up over centuries," he said.

"We should continue to use both words rather than relinquish our claim to a name redolent of history, a name that is recognised around the world," Tharoor said.

The G20 Summit will held in the national capital from September 9 to 10 under India's presidency and several heads of state from across the world, including US President Joe Biden, are attending the event.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'No one can do what Papa does'
'No one can do what Papa does'

After enjoying his superstar status at the box office, Sunny Deol showed everyone a different side to him at the launch of Dono.

K L Rahul, Kishan in India's World Cup squad; SKY retained
K L Rahul, Kishan in India's World Cup squad; SKY retained

Fit-again K L Rahul was included in India's squad for the 2023 World Cup, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar announced on Tuesday.

G20 invite mentions Bharat, not India; Congress sees red
G20 invite mentions Bharat, not India; Congress sees red

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the "Union of States" was under assault by the Narendra Modi government as it claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as "President of Bharat".

Over 260 citizens appeal to CJI to act against Udhayanidhi for Sanatan slur
Over 260 citizens appeal to CJI to act against Udhayanidhi for Sanatan slur

Over 260 eminent citizens, including former judges and bureaucrats, have written to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud urging him to take cognisance of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's eradicate "Sanatan Dharma" remark.

'India will be beneficiary of China plus one strategy'
'India will be beneficiary of China plus one strategy'

'Our factories are world-class and are becoming increasingly attractive for our global business leaders to use to serve other markets.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances