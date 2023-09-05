G20: Scores of flights to be hit at Delhi airport





Officials in the know on Tuesday said airlines are making adjustments to their flight operations and select flights are being cancelled or rescheduled.





One of the officials said that around 120 flights are likely to be impacted during the September 8-10 period.





The Indira Gandhi International Airport, operated by DIAL, in the national capital is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,300 flights daily.





On August 26, DIAL said it had received requests from airlines for cancellation of 80 departing and as many arriving domestic flights during three days from September 8.





"Due to elaborate regulations on vehicular movement planned by the Delhi Traffic Police, in view of the G20 Summit that is expected to impact approach routes to the IGI Airport, New Delhi, we have made some adjustments to our flight operations to and from Delhi.





"We have cancelled selected flights while some others have been rescheduled," Vistara said in a post on platform X on Tuesday.





The airline said that it was offering a waiver of the change fee for one-time rescheduling for bookings on these dates.





"We are also assisting the impacted customers with rescheduling or refunds, as applicable," it added. -- PTI

Scores of flights are likely to be affected at the Delhi airport during the three days from September 8 in connection with the G20 Summit and airlines are offering waiver of charges for customers planning to reschedule their travel dates.