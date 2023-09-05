Dabholkar murder: Cross-examination of retired CBI officer concludes





Singh, now retired, was deposed as a witness in the court of additional sessions judge (special judge) P P Jadhav.





The cross-examination was conducted by defence counsels Virendra Ichalkarnjikar, Prakash Salsingikar and Suverna Avhad Vast.





Dabholkar was shot dead by two men on August 20, 2013, on the Omkareshwar bridge in Pune when he was on the morning walk.





The court has framed charges against five accused in the case namely Virendra Tawde, Sharad Kalaskar, Sachin Andure, advocate Sanjeev Punalekar, and Vikram Bhave.





In April this year, prosecution lawyer Prakash Suryawanshi concluded the examination (of the accused).





The next hearing is scheduled on September 13. -- PTI

