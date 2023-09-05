Court accepts police closure report in case against Qatar Airways ex-employee for raping actor





The metropolitan magistrate court (Andheri) on August 28 accepted the police's B-summary report after it said that the probe indicated that a false case had been filed on purpose against the 48-year-old man.





The police submit a B-summary report in court when there is no evidence or prima facie case against the accused, when a false or frivolous complaint has been lodged, or when a magistrate considers the case as maliciously false.





Based on a complaint filed by the actor, the Juhu police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for rape, unnatural sex, and cheating in March 2021.





The actor, in her complaint, claimed that the man had lured her with the promise of marriage and raped her on multiple occasions at hotels in the US and Mumbai between March 2020 and February 2021.





The actor further alleged that the accused cheated his wife and son by claiming they were dead when they were alive.





The alleged accused's lawyer, Dinesh Gupta, said the woman had filed a false complaint in retaliation to a cheating case that was filed against her by his client. -- PTI

