RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Cong harmed India more than British: BJP minister
September 05, 2023  15:35
An idol of Bharat mata
An idol of Bharat mata
Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik on Tuesday alleged that the Congress harmed the country more than the British had done. Bhoumik, union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, also claimed that the way the erstwhile UPA government "indulged in corruption", people would not vote for the opposition bloc INDIA. 

The way the UPA had indulged in corruption, the people will never vote for the Congress.

The Congress did more harm to the nation than the British rulers had done," she said. 

The minister also exuded confidence that her party BJP would win by-elections to the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly constituencies in Tripura. We are sure of winning by-elections with huge margins. 

"The electors of Dhanpur blessed me in the February assembly elections (2023) for the first time. This time too, there will be no exception," the Bhoumik said. Her resignation as the MLA of Dhanpur necessitated the by-election to that seat. 

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

K L Rahul, Kishan in India's World Cup squad; SKY retained
K L Rahul, Kishan in India's World Cup squad; SKY retained

Fit-again K L Rahul was included in India's squad for the 2023 World Cup, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar announced on Tuesday.

Rahul-Kishan to fight for spot in the Playing XIs at WC
Rahul-Kishan to fight for spot in the Playing XIs at WC

KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan have both been named in India's World Cup squad and India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar said having two excellent wicketkeeper batters will only serve the squad well.

Records of 320,000 patients on AYUSH Jharkhand hacked
Records of 320,000 patients on AYUSH Jharkhand hacked

CloudSEK in its report also warned that the leaked data could enable account takeovers.

Prannoy's stunning exit ends India's Chiina Open campaign
Prannoy's stunning exit ends India's Chiina Open campaign

The women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China 18-21, 11-21.

Modi to move resolution to rename India as 'Bharat'
Modi to move resolution to rename India as 'Bharat'

The PM will move the resolution on September 18 at the new Parliament House.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances