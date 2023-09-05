Cong harmed India more than British: BJP minister





Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik on Tuesday alleged that the Congress harmed the country more than the British had done. Bhoumik, union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, also claimed that the way the erstwhile UPA government "indulged in corruption", people would not vote for the opposition bloc INDIA.