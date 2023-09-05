RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Budget circular expected this week
September 05, 2023  12:18
The government wants all ministries to be realistic while budgeting for the current and next year, a senior government official said, with preparations for the next financial year set to kick off from October.

The first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2023-2024 will be tabled in Parliament in the winter session, and a second batch in the Budget session. 

While these may take care of the expenditure requirements for the current financial year, ministries will not get a window to come up with additional demands until after the full Budget is presented by the next elected government, the official said.

The finance ministry is expected to issue the Budget circular for 2024-25 in the first week of September, and pre-Budget meetings will start in October. Because of the general election next year, the Modi government will present an interim Budget, most likely on February 1.

-- Ruchika Chitravanshi/Business Standard
