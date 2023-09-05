RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Bharat' in Prez Murmu's invite to G20 dinner
September 05, 2023  12:21
Congress seniour leader Jairam Ramesh: "So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: "Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.' But now even this "Union of States' is under assault."
