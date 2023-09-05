Assam CM on India vs Bharat: Proud that...





Taking to the social media platform, X, Assam Chief Minister said, "Republic of Bharat- happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards Amrit Kaal."





A controversy erupted after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20dinner on September 9 in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'.





Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "distorting history and dividing India' and said the objective of parties in the INDIA bloc is also "BHARAT - Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation"





"So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: "Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.' But now even this "Union of States' is under assault,' Ramesh said on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.





"Mr. Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred. After all, what is the objective of INDIA parties? It is BHARAT. Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT Jeetega INDIA!" he added.





Apart from it, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav said the entire country is demanding that the word 'Bharat' should be used instead of 'India'.





"The word 'India' is an abuse given to us by the British whereas the word 'Bharat' is a symbol of our culture...I want there should be a change in our Constitution and the word 'Bharat' should be added to it," he said.

