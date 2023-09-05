RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Army to procure 170 armoured recovery vehicles
September 05, 2023  22:11
Pic: Courtesy, bemlindia.in
The Indian Army on Tuesday began the process to procure 170 Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs) to enhance its operational capabilities. 

The ARVs will be procured under the framework of the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) initiatives, officials said. 

The Request for Information (RFI) or initial tender to procure 170 ARVs was issued on Tuesday. 

 According to the RFI, the ARVs will have to be able to operate in various weather conditions in diverse terrains including high-altitude mountainous regions. 

They will also need to operate under various weather conditions day and night. 

The ARVs generally provide repair and recovery service to disabled Armoured Fighting Vehicles.
