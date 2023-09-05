RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AIMIM MP demands all-party meeting to resolve Maratha quota issue
September 05, 2023  20:11
File image
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Imtiaz Jaleel has demanded that the Maharashtra government convene an all-party meeting in Mumbai to find solution to the Maratha quota issue amid protests. 

"If the government fails to act seriously and ignores the quota demand, it may have to face the after-effects," the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP from Aurangabad said after meeting Maratha activist Manoj Jarange in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Monday night. 

Jarange has been on a hunger strike demanding the quota for Marathas in education and jobs. On September 1, police baton-charged protesters at a pandal where Jarange had been staging the protest in Antarwala Sarati. 

The police also lobbed tear gas shells to disperse protesters who set some state transport buses and private vehicles on fire. 

"If the government fails to find a solution (on the Maratha reservation issue) and if the matter escalates, it will create a big problem for this government (comprising Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP-Ajit Pawar faction). It is high time that the government act on this issue or the state may face problems", Jalel added. 

In a dig, the AIMIM leader claimed the state government should at least give an impression that it is serious about resolving the reservation issue which has been pending for years. 

"If Marathas are getting (quota) benefits in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, why are they deprived in Maharashtra?" he asked. -- PTI
