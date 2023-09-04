Will repeat it again and again: Udhay on Sanatan

Will repeat it again and again: Udhay on SanatanSeptember 04, 2023 19:16
Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday held on to his critical remarks on Sanatan Dharma made on Saturday.
Addressing the media on Monday, Stalin Jr said, "Day before yesterday I spoke at a function about it (Sanatana Dharma). Whatever I said, I'll repeat the same thing again and again... I included all the religions and not just Hindus... I spoke condemning the caste differences, that's all...'
