Will repeat it again and again: Udhay on Sanatan
September 04, 2023  19:16
Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday held on to his critical remarks on Sanatan Dharma made on Saturday. 

Addressing the media on Monday, Stalin Jr said, "Day before yesterday I spoke at a function about it (Sanatana Dharma). Whatever I said, I'll repeat the same thing again and again... I included all the religions and not just Hindus... I spoke condemning the caste differences, that's all...'
