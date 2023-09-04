Welcome to the world, Angad Jasprit Bumrah!





"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it - Jasprit and Sanjana," posted Bumrah on his official X handle, previously known as Twitter.





The speedster left for Mumbai amid the ongoing Asia Cup due to personal reasons.

