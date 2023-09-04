RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vikram Lander has been put to sleep: ISRO
September 04, 2023  14:22
ISRO tweets to say that Vikram Lander has been set into sleep mode around 08:00 Hrs. IST today. 

"Prior to that, in-situ experiments by ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP and ILSA payloads are performed at the new location. The data collected is received at the Earth. Payloads are now switched off. Lander receivers are kept ON. Vikram will fall asleep next to Pragyan once the solar power is depleted and the battery is drained. Hoping for their awakening, around September 22, 2023," ISRO said. 

Earlier today, ISRO said the Vikram lander successfully underwent a hop test when it made the soft-landing again on the lunar surface.

On command it (Vikram lander) fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30 to 40 cm away, ISRO said in an update on 'X'.

Noting that the Vikram lander exceeded its mission objectives, ISRO said the importance of the exercise was that this 'kick-start' enthuses future sample return and human mission.
