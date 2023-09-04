RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
UP Minister faces all-round flak over shivling gaffe, called 'adharmi' by Oppn
September 04, 2023  19:54
UP minister Satish Sharma
UP minister Satish Sharma
UP minister Satish Sharma faced flak from the opposition Monday after a video surfaced online showing him washing his hands at a shivling in the Lodheshwar Mahadev temple in Barabanki. 

The video clip showed the minister of state for food and civil supplies washing his hand in the 'argha,' or the base, of the Shivling with the help of a priest. 

Congress and Samajwadi Party took exception to the act and demanded resignation of the minister for "insulting the Sanatan dharma." 

Minister Sharma countered the allegations saying he did nothing wrong, if he had, the priest would have stopped him. 

The priest of the temple said that as the minister's had 'prasad' in his hand, he helped him wash them in the argha of the Shivling and there is nothing wrong in this. 

The incident happened on August 27, when Sharma visited the temple with public works minister Jitin Prasad. 

Sharma and district in-charge minister Jitin Prasad had gone to Hetmapur village of Ramnagar tehsil to distribute relief material to the flood victims and both of them had stopped to pray at the temple. 

UP Congress President Ajay Rai said, "The minister should know what he is doing. Will we wash our hands when we offer water and pay our respects? The minister has insulted Sanatan Dharma." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Study finds no link between India's Covid vaccines and heart attack
Study finds no link between India's Covid vaccines and heart attack

There is no association between the Covid-19 vaccines used in India -- Covishield and Covaxin -- and increase in the risk of heart attacks, according to an observational study which emphasises the protective effect of the jabs.

Asia Cup PHOTOS: India vs Nepal
Asia Cup PHOTOS: India vs Nepal

IMAGES from the Asia Cup match between India and Nepal played in Pallekele on Monday

Youth attempts suicide on Kerala HC premises
Youth attempts suicide on Kerala HC premises

Vishnu, who was involved in a habeas corpus petition, cut his wrist using a sharp object, the police said.

Two internal candidates in race to replace Uday Kotak
Two internal candidates in race to replace Uday Kotak

Two whole-time directors KVS Manian and Shanti Ekambaram of Kotak Mahindra Bank are in the race for the post of managing director and CEO, the position vacated by Uday Kotak last week. Kotak stepped down as MD and CEO of the bank...

BCCI bigwigs land in Pakistan for Asia Cup
BCCI bigwigs land in Pakistan for Asia Cup

This is purely cricketing invitation and shouldn't be mixed with politics: BCCI VP Shukla on Pakistan visit

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances