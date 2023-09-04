RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sonia calls Cong Parl Strategy group meet tomorrow
September 04, 2023  12:06
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of the party's Parliamentary Strategy group on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming special session of Parliament, party sources said.

Sonia Gandhi was discharged from the hospital on Monday. She was admitted to Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever on Sunday. As per the information, there would be a discussion on party's plan to tackle questions and issues likely to be raised in the Parliament Session.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also called a meeting of MPs of the INDIA alliance to discuss the strategy for the special parliamentary session.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday informed about the five-day special session of Parliament from September 18-22. The agenda for the special session, however, was not revealed yet.
