Sensex, Nifty rise for 2nd day





Fresh foreign fund inflows and intense buying in IT and commodity stocks also bolstered sentiment, traders said. The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 240.98 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 65,628.14. During the day, it jumped 296.75 points or 0.45 per cent to 65,683.91. The Nifty rose 93.50 points or 0.48 per cent to end at 19,528.80.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied for the second straight session on Monday following encouraging domestic macroeconomic data amid a firm trend in global markets.