Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 82.73 against US dollar

Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 82.73 against US dollarSeptember 04, 2023 18:52
The rupee depreciated by 11 paise to close at 82.73 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by a surge in crude oil prices and strength of the American currency in the overseas market.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.71 against the US dollar and moved in a range of 82.67 to 82.77 in the day trade.
The rupee finally settled at 82.73 (provisional) against the US dollar, down 11 paise from its previous close.
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 82.62 against the dollar. -- PTI
