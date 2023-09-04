Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 82.73 against US dollar





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.71 against the US dollar and moved in a range of 82.67 to 82.77 in the day trade.





On Friday, the rupee had settled at 82.62 against the dollar. -- PTI

The rupee depreciated by 11 paise to close at 82.73 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by a surge in crude oil prices and strength of the American currency in the overseas market.