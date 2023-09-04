RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prashant Kishor: 1 nation, 1 poll good only if...
September 04, 2023  17:34
image
As the country is heading towards General elections next year, political analyst Prashant Kishor on Monday said that if 'One Nation, One Election' is done with the correct intentions then it is in the interest of the country. 

 "If this is done with the correct intentions and there is a transition phase of 4-5 years, then it is in the interest of the country. This was once in effect in the country for 17-18 years. This was once in effect in the country for 17-18 years," Kishor said. 

 "Secondly, in a country as large as India, around 25 per cent of the country votes every year. So, the people running the government remain busy in this circle of election. If this is limited to 1-2 times, it will be better. This will cut down expenses and people will have to make a decision only once," he added. 

 He further said that if the government tries to attempt an overnight transition then there will be issues. "If you attempt an overnight transition, there will be issues. The government is perhaps bringing a Bill. Let it come. If the government has good intentions, then it should happen and it will be good for the country...But it depends on the intentions with which the government is bringing it," he added.
