Pak Navy helicopter crashes in Balochistan; three navy personnel killed





The crash happened in the province's port city of Gwadar when the helicopter developed a technical problem, killing two Navy officers and a sailor of the Pakistan Navy, The News International newspaper reported.





"The helicopter crashed during the training flight due to a possible technical fault. Three Navymen-- two officers and one sailor -- died in the crash," a spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.





The spokesperson added that an investigation had been launched into the accident.





Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the helicopter crash and prayed for the bereaved.





Last year in September, six Pakistan Army officials, including two majors, were killed when their helicopter crashed in Balochistan province. -- PTI

