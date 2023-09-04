RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Odisha train accident: Bodies of 28 passengers yet to be claimed
September 04, 2023  23:44
File image
Bodies of 23 passengers remain unclaimed and unidentified though three months have elapsed since the tragic triple train disaster near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha, an official said in Bhubaneswar on Monday. 

The bodies have been kept in special freezers at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and can be preserved for more time, the medical superintendent of the hospital, Dilip Parida said. 

"We think no more claimants will come forward as no one has arrived in the last 10 days," Parida said. 

The bodies will be handed over to CBI after getting instruction from the higher authorities as it has taken over the case, the official said. AIIMS, Bhubaneswar received 162 bodies in two phases. 

Of them 28 bodies have remained unidentified as no claimant has come forward, the official said. 

"We handed the bodies to the claimants after cross-matching DNA at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory at Delhi. Now 28 bodies are still with us. We are waiting for instruction from the railway ministry for further processing of the unclaimed bodies," Parida said. 

More than 100 DNA samples were sent for genetic tests to identify the victims till now. -- PTI
