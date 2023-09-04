Mentorship programme for emerging S Asian writers opens

Write Beyond Borders is a six-month project that brings together established and emerging authors of South-Asian origin from the UK and South Asia, offering an opportunity for literature-based knowledge exchange, skills development and creative collaboration, beyond borders.





The project aims to create connections between writing communities in the UK and South Asia; combat the under-representation of writers of South Asian origin in mainstream literary culture; offer emerging writers the opportunity to develop their skills; and boost the skills and profile of emerging writing talent at local, national and international levels.

Emerging writers receive support and guidance from mentor authors in the form of one-to-one mentoring sessions.





Project leaders and mentor authors will deliver a series of masterclasses on the elements of craft and publication, also made available to a wider audience.





Write Beyond Borders 2023-24 is funded by the AHRC-funded Diverse Capacities project based at the University of Southampton and an Arts Council England Project Grant called Bridges not Borders that will celebrate South Asian art and culture in the Solent region of the UK.



