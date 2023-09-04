Maybe they're nervous: Uma Bharti on being sidelined





"May be they (the BJP leaders) are nervous that if I'm there, then entire public attention will be on me," she said, adding "If Jyotiraditya Scindia helped them form the government (in 2020), even even I helped them form a bigger majority government (in 2003)".





Bharti, who was once known to be close to L K Advani, continued, "He (Scindia) is loved by me as a nephew, but at least I was worthy of being invited to the Yatra launch, even though I wouldn't have gone there. But I'll still campaign for the BJP and solicit votes for the party in the coming polls."





The Congress took the chance to highlight how Bharti, once among the leaders of the Ram Temple movement that brought BJP to the limelight, is now being sidelined.





"The party sidelined former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, retired Murli Manohar Joshi our culture, even God does not forgive the one who does not respect elders," Congress's Randeep Surjewala said adding that the BJP "insults its leaders".

