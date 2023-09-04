RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


It's official: Xi Jinping will NOT attend Delhi G20
September 04, 2023  12:53
Xi Jinping at the Bali G20 last year
Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi this week and the delegation will be led by Premier Li Qiang, the foreign ministry announced in Beijing on Monday. 

 At the invitation of the government of the Republic of India, Premier of the State Council Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, India on September 9 and 10, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said in a brief statement. PTI
