Italian DJ arrested in Goa for possessing drugs worth Rs 55 lakh
September 04, 2023  09:25
Representative image
Police have arrested an Italian disc jockey (DJ) staying at Assagao village in North Goa district after drugs worth Rs 55 lakh were recovered from his rented room, an official said.
        
Michael Lawrence Steffenoni, known by his stage name as DJ Bobblehead, was arrested on Sunday along with another man Neil Walter, Superintendent of Police (Anti-Narcotics Cell) Bossuet Silva said.
        
Steffenoni performs in different nightclubs in the coastal belt of North Goa.
        
"Police seized drugs worth Rs 55 lakh, including LSD and charas, from the room occupied by the DJ," the official said.
        
Steffenoni was scheduled to perform at two high-profile shows at Anjuna and Vagator on September 2 and September 3, he added.
        
As per preliminary investigation, the DJ was to peddle the drugs at these two events, the police said.
        
"The DJ was supposed to perform in two parties. A strong signal to all such elements who break Indian Law. Well Done ANC," Goa's Director General of Police Jaspal Singh said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. -- PTI 
