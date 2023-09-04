RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ISRO: Vikram soft-lands on moon again!
September 04, 2023  11:14
Update from the Chandrayaan 3 mission. ISRO tweets, "Vikram soft-landed on moon, again! Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives. It successfully underwent a hop experiment. On command, it fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30 -- 40 cm away. 

"Importance?: This 'kick-start' enthuses future sample return and human missions! All systems performed nominally and are healthy. Deployed Ramp, ChaSTE and ILSA were folded back and redeployed successfully after the experiment."
