INDIA bloc must apologise: Rajnath on sanatan jibe
September 04, 2023  14:56
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday hit out at the opposition over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments on Sanatan Dharma, asking why Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot are "silent" on the issue. 

 Addressing a public meeting in Jaisalmer on the launch of the third round of the BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Rajasthan, he also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, saying Chandrayaan successfully landed on the south pole of the Moon but "Rahulyaan" could neither be launched nor landed. 

 On Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments, Singh said, "I want to ask (Rajasthan Chief Minister) Ashok Gehlot why he does not speak, why Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, (Congress president Mallikarjun) Kharge do not say what is their thinking on Sanatan Dharma." 

 INDIA bloc members should apologise for the insult to Sanatan Dharma or the country won't forgive them, the defence minister said. Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that Sanatan Dharma is against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated. Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, also likened Sanatan Dharma to coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever and said such things should not be opposed but destroyed. PTI
