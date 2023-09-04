HC asks bizman Kanoria to deposit Rs 100-cr bank guarantee for US travel





The high court also said he shall furnish two sureties of Rs 100 crore each of persons living in India. It permitted Kanoria to travel to Boston to be treated for epilepsy from September 6 to 18.





"At this juncture, while considering the present application for permitting the petitioner (Kanoria) to go abroad, this court does not want to make any observations on the merits of the case as it can prejudice both the parties. The petitioner has not been named in the FIR or in ECIR nor has any complaint registered against him," Justice Subramonium Prasad said.





The high court noted the material on record indicated that the petitioner has been called for investigation on eight dates and he has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on all the dates.





"Considering the fact that the petitioner wants to go abroad for the purpose of his medical treatment and material on record does suggest that the petitioner is a patient of epilepsy and is being treated by a doctor in Boston, USA from 2010, this court is inclined to permit the petitioner to go to Boston, USA only for the purpose of medical treatment from September 6 to 18'," it said. -- PTI

The Delhi high court Monday permitted Anant Raj Kanoria, the son of one of the promoters of SREI Infrastructure against whom a look out circular has been issued by the Enforcement Directorate, to travel to the US for medical treatment on the condition that he will have to deposit a bank guarantee of Rs 100 crore with the court.