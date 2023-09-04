G20: PM to hold bilateral meet with Biden on Friday





President Biden will arrive in India next week to participate in the G20 Summit and will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8, on the sidelines of the summit, the White House recently announced.





To a question from a reporter if he was looking forward to his visits to India and Vietnam, Biden replied, "Yes, I am." During the summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10, Biden will commend PM Modi for his leadership of the G20, the White House said earlier this week.





"The President will travel to New Delhi, India to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. On Friday, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the White House said in its week-ahead schedule of the President released on September 7.





Even as Washington seeks to repair relations with Beijing, President Biden, earlier on Monday, expressed disappointment over Chinese Premier Xi Jinping not attending the two-day G20 summit in India on September 9 and 10. -- ANI

