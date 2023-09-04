G20 logo and theme

Sign inCreate Account
There is no association between the Covid-19 vaccines used in India -- Covishield and Covaxin -- and increase in the risk of heart attacks, according to an observational study which emphasises the protective effect of the jabs.
IMAGES from the Asia Cup match between India and Nepal played in Pallekele on Monday
Vishnu, who was involved in a habeas corpus petition, cut his wrist using a sharp object, the police said.
Two whole-time directors KVS Manian and Shanti Ekambaram of Kotak Mahindra Bank are in the race for the post of managing director and CEO, the position vacated by Uday Kotak last week. Kotak stepped down as MD and CEO of the bank...
This is purely cricketing invitation and shouldn't be mixed with politics: BCCI VP Shukla on Pakistan visit