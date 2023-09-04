Don't allow...: Raj Thackeray to Maratha protesters

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday met the people agitating in Jalna for the Maratha quota and said they should not allow those who ordered lathi-charge on the protesters to enter Marathwada.





Thackeray reached Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna and met Manoj Jarange, who has been staging a hunger strike since a week demanding reservation for the Maratha community.





The agitation turned violent on Friday after the authorities tried to shift Jarange to a hospital.





As violence broke out, police baton-charged the protesters and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse them. Several persons, including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 state transport buses were set ablaze.





More than 360 people have been booked in connection with the violence, police earlier said.





Thackeray said, "Leaders seek your votes and leave you. The agitators should not allow entry into Marathwada of those leaders who ordered the attack with lathis and to hold the agitators at gun-point. This should go on until the leaders apologise."





While on way to Antarwali Sarathi village, the MNS leader interacted with the agitators at Jamkhed Phata.





"Earlier, politicians promised a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea (off Mumbai coast) and took your votes. But after taking your votes, your issues are ignored," he said.





State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the opposition should not do politics over the issue, Thackeray mentioned.





"But, Fadnavis would have done the same thing if he would have been in the opposition," he claimed.