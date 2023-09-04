RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Disappointed, but...: Biden on Xi skipping G20 meet
September 04, 2023  09:08
image
United States President Joe Biden has said that he is looking forward to his trip to India this week but is disappointed that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 summit in New Delhi.
 
Biden will travel to India on September 7 to participate in the G20 Summit and will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8 on the sidelines of the historic meeting, the White House announced on Friday.
 
In its capacity as the current president of G20, India is hosting the annual summit of the influential grouping in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.
 
Ahead of his trip, reporters asked Biden on Sunday whether he was looking forward to his visits to India and Vietnam.
 
"Yes, I am," Biden replied.
 
He expressed his disappointment over President Xi of China not attending the summit in New Delhi.
"I am disappointed, but I am going to get to see him," Biden said in response to a question.
 
Biden, along with more than two dozen world leaders, is scheduled to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi that is being hosted by Prime Minister Modi.
 
According to recent media reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi are not likely to attend the summit.
 
India is awaiting a written confirmation from China on  President Xi's participation in the G20 Leaders Summit, Muktesh Pardeshi, Special Secretary for G20, said on Friday.
 
"We have seen some reports in the newspapers. But, we go by written confirmation. And we have not seen (a written confirmation). Unless we see that I am not in a position to say either way," Pardeshi told PTI when asked about reports of Xi skipping the G20 meeting and deputing Prime Minister Li Qiang for the event.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Don't be in a relationship that doesn't...'
'Don't be in a relationship that doesn't...'

'...make you happy because you are supposed to be happy since you live life only once.'

Malaika's Stylish Night Out
Malaika's Stylish Night Out

The ladies stepped out for a fashionable night out for the NexBrands' Brand Vision Summit and Awards 2023, and sure made heads turn.

'Nitish, Mamata, Stalin Don't Know India'
'Nitish, Mamata, Stalin Don't Know India'

'Does anyone understand India?' 'Does anyone have a larger perspective for India as a whole?' 'Today we have rulers who do not understand the ruled.'

Manushi Chhillar Loves Her Bikinis!
Manushi Chhillar Loves Her Bikinis!

The beauty queen's style tips will jumpstart your beach vacay. -- Manushi Chillar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, The Great Indian Family

'We just saved a child's life!'
'We just saved a child's life!'

'After 11 years of medical education, training in various hospitals, giving various competitive exams and finally, if you're able to save a child's life at 20,000 feet above the ground, in the air, with limited resources, that is like an...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances