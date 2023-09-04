RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP lost 2004 LS elections because ...: Rajnath
September 04, 2023  21:00
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party had made the mistake of coining the 'India Shining' slogan and lost the 2004 elections as he predicted the same fate for the opposition INDIA bloc in 2024.        

Addressing a public meeting before flagging off BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Neemuch, Singh said Congress should either snap ties with its ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam over Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments on Sanatan dharma or apologise to people for his remark.        

He also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the south pole of the Moon, but "Rahulyaan" could neither be launched nor landed.         

"After 28 parties joined and formed an alliance called INDIA, 38 parties have come with BJP due to its charisma. Do you all like India or Bharat?" he asked the audience.        

"We, during the prime ministership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had made a mistake by coining the 'India Shining' slogan but lost the (2004) polls. We realised our mistake. The INDIA bloc would meet the same fate....It will be demolished in (general) elections (in 2024),  the veteran BJP leader said. -- PTI
